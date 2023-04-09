SNL: Molly Shannon Kicks, Stretches And Jumps Back Into Playing Sally O’Malley
Published
SNL saved the best for last. Host Molly Shannon brought back one more of her beloved characters before the show wrapped Saturday — the inimitable Sally O’Malley. The skit began with two young choreographers (played by Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang) being told they were getting some help from a more…
#snl #mollyshannon #sallyomalley #chloefineman #bowenyang #jonasbrothers #lasvegas #omalley #fineman #grandcanyons