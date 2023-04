A runaway supermassive black hole is speeding through space and creating a trail of stars behind it, a phenomenon accidentally discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope. The rogue object, estimated to be 20 million times more massive than the Sun, is believed to have been forcefully kicked from its…



#hubblespacetelescope #sun #yaleuniversity #nasa #hubble #pietervandokkum #yale #register #bright #