Russian forces are using artillery to "offset" their "degraded" abilities in offensives against Ukrainian fighters, according to a new assessment. Moscow's "high demand" for shells shows its forces are "still heavily relying on artillery to offset key shortcomings" in the Kremlin's military, the…



#russian #moscow #kremlin #isw #ukraine #yevgenyprigozhin #wagnergroup #wagner #alexanderkhodakovsky #telegram