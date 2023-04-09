High risk, high reward: Startups are still keen to mine space rocks

Matt Gialich knows the cosmic odds are against him, but he doesn’t seem to care. Gialich is the co-founder of a startup called AstroForge, which aims to mine platinum from asteroids, process the materials in space and then sell the refined commodities back on Earth. It’s a venture that has the…



