Trump greeted with prolonged applause when he made a surprise appearance at UFC 287 with Mike Tyson and Kid Rock
Published
Former President Donald Trump attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at UFC 287 in Miami on Saturday night. He sat front row…
#donaldtrump #kaseyacenter #miami #florida #khannaafp #ufc287 #kidrock #miketyson #ufc #danawhite