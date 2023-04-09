US Deploys Guided-Missile Sub To Gulf Region Amid Iran Tensions, Heightened Russia Presence Amid ongoing fears that Iranian forces could target foreign oil tankers and commercial ships in the Persian Gulf area, the US Navy has sent a guided-missile submarine armed with Tomahawk missiles to waters…



#iranian #persiangulf #usnavy #tomahawk #middleeast #pentagon #kingsbay #georgia #suezcanal #5thfleet