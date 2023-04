Former Donald Trump-picked Attorney General Bill Barr spoke candidly on Sunday about Trump’s 2024 run, his verbal attacks on the Manhattan judge, and his legal cases, saying the former president should be “most concerned about the documents case at Mar-a-Lago.” “He had no claim to those…



#donaldtrump #billbarr #trump #manhattan #maralago #abc #florida #juanmerchan #kamalaharris #bidenharris