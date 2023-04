Ether rose last week as investors looked ahead to the Ethereum network's next big tech upgrade. The second-largest crypto asset by market cap hasn't had the kind of rally it did leading up to its migration from a proof-of-work to proof-of-stake protocol in September. This week it added more than…



#ethereum #eth #shanghai #merge #alexmarkgraff #keybanc #andrewballinger #1m #owenlau #oppenheimer