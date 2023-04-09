8 people missing in fiery collapse of Marseille building

ViewEight people remained missing after the building they lived in exploded and collapsed early Sunday near the port of Marseille, leaving mounds of burning debris hampering rescue operations, officials said.
More than 100 firefighters worked against a ticking clock to extinguish flames deep within the rubble of the five-story...
ViewEight people remained missing after the building they lived in exploded and collapsed early Sunday near the port of Marseille, leaving mounds of burning debris hampering rescue operations, officials said.