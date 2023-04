Easter Sunday may empty out shopping malls and present a good opportunity to get some shopping done without the hassle of long lines. But you may find that many of the country’s popular retailers are closed or have reduced hours. Some notable stores like Target, Macy’s and JCPenney give their…



#target #macy #jcpenney #eastersunday #bassproshops #usatoday #easter #mosthomedepot #homedepot #lowe