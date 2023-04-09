Jamie Lee Curtis Shows Support for Karol G Over ‘Disrespectful’ Magazine Cover: ‘We Are Not AI’

Jamie Lee Curtis is applauding Karol G for calling out her GQ Mexico magazine cover that the Colombian star alleges was photoshopped. “Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that does not represent me,” Karol G had posted on Instagram Thursday (April 6), with the cover…



#jamieleecurtis #karolg #mexico #colombian #instagramthursday #justinebateman #andiemacdowell #mañanaserá #spanish