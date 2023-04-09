Fox News And Venezuelan Businessman Reach Settlement In Defamation Lawsuit Over Election Rigging Claims

Fox News And Venezuelan Businessman Reach Settlement In Defamation Lawsuit Over Election Rigging Claims

Upworthy

Published

Fox News has reached a settlement with Venezuelan businessman Majed Khalil, who filed a defamation lawsuit over a Lou Dobbs tweet and broadcast linking him to rigging the 2020 presidential election. The lawsuit has been a bit of a sidelight to separate and more widely publicized defamation cases…

#venezuelan #majedkhalil #loudobbs #smartmatic #dominion #khalil #louisstanton #dobbs #foxcorp #cyberpearlharbor

Full Article