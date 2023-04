Learn More How Breaking Bad's Series Premiere Time Slot Backfired On The Show Looking back on the five-season run of "Breaking Bad" on AMC, it can seem like the show was always destined for greatness. It hits the ground running, storytelling-wise, from its instantly iconic pilot episode through…



#amc #charliecollier #nfc #collier #walterwhite #bryancranston #breakingbad #giants #packers