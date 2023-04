Tesla Inc. announced plans to build a Megapack factory in Shanghai, which will be capable of producing ten thousand Megapacks per year. A Megapack is a "powerful battery that provides energy storage and support, helping to stabilize the grid and prevent outages," according to Tesla. Tesla CEO Elon…



