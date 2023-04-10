‘A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys’ Review: A Special That Gets Around to Performances Fit for a Wilson

God only knows it was a matter of time until the Recording Academy picked the Beach Boys as the recipient of one of its annual all-star tributes, and the group’s legacy isn’t done any shame with “A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys,” airing Sunday night at 8 ET/PT on CBS (and for on-demand streaming…



#recordingacademy #nt #agrammysalute #paramount #wilson #brandicarlile #inyourroom #timhanseroth #carlile #hanseroths