Eight People Missing in Marseille After Building Collapses
Published
The five-story building, near the French city’s old port, collapsed after an explosion whose cause was not immediately clear.Full Article
Eight people remained missing after the building they lived in exploded and collapsed early Sunday near the port of Marseille,..
Five were injured in the building collapse, and the mayor said it was likely people had died.