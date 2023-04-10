Asian shares subdued as jobs data raises odds of Fed rate hike
Published
Asian shares inched higher, while the dollar started the week on the front foot after the U.S. jobs data underscored a tight labour market, firming up expectations that the Federal Reserve will again raise interest rates at its meeting next month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares…
#federalreserve #asiapacific #australian #hongkong #easter #labordepartment #mansoormohiuddin #bankofsingapore #cmefedwatch #siliconvalleybank