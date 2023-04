Note: This story contains spoilers from “Succession” Season 4 Episode 3 TV shows get accused of jumping the shark — i.e., writing in over-the-top stunts or plot twists — when they run out of organic ideas. The third episode of “Succession’s” fourth and final season just jumped the Statue of…



#successions #statueofliberty #waystar #loganroy #briancox #hbo #jessearmstrong #connorswedding #alanrucks #justinelupe