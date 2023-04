The 2023 Masters Tournament set a new prize record as the total money at stake for golfers jumped to $18 million in total, up from last year’s $15 million. Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters and will take home $3.24 million, higher than the $2.7 million grand prize that Scottie Scheffler got in 2022.…



