Russell Crowe is opening up about the Gladiator sequel Ridley Scott has been working on and that will be released in November 2024. The actor, who won an Oscar for his role in the aforementioned movie, is not part of the follow-up and is saying he’s “slightly jealous.” “I mean, look, the only…



#russellcrowe #ridleyscott #oscar #paulmescal #davidscarpa #barrykeoghan #mescal #connienielsen #joaquinphoenix