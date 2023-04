China's military carried out aerial and naval blockade drills around Taiwan on Monday, its last scheduled day of exercises, with a Chinese aircraft carrier joining in combat patrols as Taipei reported another surge of warplanes near the island. China announced the three days of drills on Saturday,…



#taiwan #taipei #tsaiingwen #kevinmccarthy #beijing #taiwanstrait #peopleliberationarmy #shandong #pacificocean #chinesej15