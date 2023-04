Julián Figueroa Dies: Mexican Singer-Songwriter & ‘Mi Camino Es Amarte’ Telenovela Actor Was 27

Julián Figueroa, singer-songwriter and Mi Camino Es Amarte telenovela actor, has died. He was 27. The guild for performers in México known as ANDI confirmed the death of Figueroa on Sunday night. “The National Association of Performers communicates the death of member Julián Figueroa,” read the…



