Bitcoin price hovers above $28k with a ranged trading over the past month. Analyst Michael van de Poppe says the US consumer price index report out this week could be a big market mover. Bitcoin’s volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a metric to also watch. Bitcoin price continued its ranged…



#michaelvandepoppe #rektcapital #btchalving #bitcoin #vandepoppe #michaëlvandepoppe #vwap #twitter