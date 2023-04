Where Easter Monday Is A Public Holiday Easter Monday is a public holiday for many countries around the world. As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following chart, most of Europe has the day off work, as well as Australia and several countries in Africa. You will find more infographics at…



#annafleck #africa #statistaunitedstates #christianity #botswana #easterfriday #eastermonday #danes #faroeislands #maundythursday