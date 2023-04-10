Bodies found in Marseille building collapse following explosion in France
Published
Two bodies were found in the rubble following an explosion on April 9, 2023 that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille.
Published
Two bodies were found in the rubble following an explosion on April 9, 2023 that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille.
ViewEight people remained missing after the building they lived in exploded and collapsed early Sunday near the port of Marseille,..