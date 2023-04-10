The Making of ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’: “It’s All So Raw, and You Can Feel It”

In Tiny Beautiful Things, some of the most powerful dialogue happens in voiceover. Kathryn Hahn’s meditations open and close most every episode, ranging in sentiment from anguished (the very first establishing shot of the series is accompanied by her character Clare Pierce’s desperate letter to…



#kathrynhahns #clarepierces #dearsugar #sugar #fitting #liztigelaar #tinybeautifulthings #cherylstrayeds #hulu #wild