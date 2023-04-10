HFPA Recruits 128 New Voters for 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has recruited another 128 journalists to join the voting body that selects the nominees and winners of the annual Golden Globe Awards. The new recruits bring the number of people set to vote for the 2024 Globe kudos to 310, representing journalists from 76…



#goldenglobeawards #hfpa #2023globeawards #middleeastern #helenhoehne #dickclarkproductions #losangelestimes #times #hollywood #cameroon