Julián Figueroa, Son of Mexican Star Joan Sebastian & Actress Maribel Guardia, Dead at 28

Actor and singer Julián Figueroa, the son of the late Mexican music icon Joan Sebastian and actress Maribel Guardia, died on Sunday (April 9) in Mexico City. He was 28. Related Gone But Not Forgotten: Musicians We Lost in 2023 04/10/2023 “It saddens me to announce the passing of my beloved son…



#juliánfigueroa #mexican #joansebastian #maribelguardia #mexicocity #guardia #pídeme #volaré #cómoolvidar #eluniversal