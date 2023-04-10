Elizabeth Hubbard Dies: Emmy-Nominated ‘As The World Turns’ Star Was 89

Elizabeth Hubbard, who earned eight Daytime Emmy nominations for her indelible performance as Lucinda Walsh on CBS’ As The World Turns, died over the weekend. She was 89. Her death was announced by son Jeremy Bennett on Facebook. Additional details were not immediately available. “I’m sorry to say…



#elizabethhubbard #lucindawalsh #asworldturns #jeremybennett #altheadavis #doctors #firstladiesdiaries #edithwilson #newyorkcity #annefletcher