Julián Figueroa, a singer-songwriter and telenovela actor best known for his role as Leonardo Santos in Univision’s “Mi Camino Es Amarte,” has died at the age of 27. “The National Association of Interpreters announces the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Julián Figueroa. Actor and…



#juliánfigueroa #leonardosantos #univision #micaminoesamarte #subanda #grammy #mexican #joansebastian #maribelguardia #guardia