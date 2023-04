Majed Khalil sued after now-former Fox News host Lou Dobbs claimed Khalil and other Venezuelans engaged in fraud around the U.S. 2020 election. A separate, $2.6-billion, still-in-process suit by Smartmatic Voting Systems cites Fox claims that Smartmatic was founded in Venezuela as one part of its…



#majedkhalil #loudobbs #khalil #venezuelans #smartmatic #venezuela