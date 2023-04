LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car crashed during a race in southeastern Indiana, the U.S. Auto Club announced. Owen’s car struck the outside wall and flipped several times along the third turn in a qualifying race…



#ind #justinowen #harrison #ohio #indiana #usautoclub #usac #dickgainesmemorial #lawrenceburg #pennsylvania