Lasse Wellander, ABBA’s go-to guitarist across decades of hits, died at age 70 on April 7 due to cancer. He was 70. The news was confirmed in a statement on Wellander’s official Facebook page over the weekend. “It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has…



#lassewellander #wellanders #lasse #agnethafältskog #björnulvaeus #fridalyngstad #bennyandersson #skrekarhyttan #sweden #pepsbluesquality