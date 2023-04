Dalai Lama Apologizes After Kissing Boy, Asking To 'Suck My Tongue' If you had 'the Dalai Lama is probably a giant pedo' on your bingo card, congrats. The spiritual leader has apologized after kissing a young boy on the lips and then asking him to "suck his tongue" at a public event in India. The…



#kissingboy #dharamshala #guardian #robbystarbuck #dalailama #tibet #tylerdurden