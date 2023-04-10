Jennifer Muller, Choreographer Whose Dances Told Human Tales, Dies at 78

Jennifer Muller in her studio in 1981. “I’m not an abstractionist,” she said. In a postmodern era dominated by minimalism and conceptual themes, her work focused on emotion and storytelling. Jennifer Muller, a prolific choreographer and dancer whose humanistic works emphasized emotion and…

