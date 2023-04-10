Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu reverses firing of defense minister amid tension
Published
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday reversed his decision to fire his defense minister over criticism of the government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary. In a televised speech, Netanyahu said that Yoav Gallant is staying at his post. “I decided to put the differences we…
#israeli #benjaminnetanyahu #yoavgallant #israel #defenseministry #gazastrip #jerusalem #gallant #hamas #palestinian