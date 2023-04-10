Louisville Mayor, a Survivor of a Workplace Shooting, Reveals He Lost Friend in Bank Shooting and Details Second Nearby Tragedy
Published
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) revealed there was a second act of gun violence only a few blocks away from Monday’s bank shooting in the Kentucky city, which left four dead and multiple others wounded. The gunman was killed by police after taking four lives. The shooter has since been…
#louisville #craiggreenberg #kentucky #andybeshear #tommyelliott #mediaite