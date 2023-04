OpenAI CEO Sam Altman picked Japan as the destination of his first overseas trip since the debut of ChatGPT. The 37-year-old entrepreneur met with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today (April 10) and announced plans to open a new office in the country, whose government shows an…



#openai #samaltman #fumiokishida #tokyo #altman #japantimes #hirokazumatsuno #aitechnology #matsuno #italian