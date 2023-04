The stereotype holds true: celebrities love sunglasses. Elton John didn’t take his pink rimless sunnies off when he met the queen; Anna Wintour kept her signature black Chanel sunglasses on throughout the entire Oscars; and Victoria Beckham has almost become synonymous with the variety of…



#eltonjohn #annawintour #chanel #oscars #victoriabeckham #jimmyfallons #warbyparker #australian #jimmyfallon #flippies