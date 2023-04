NEW DELHI — The Dalai Lama, the Tibetans’ 87-year-old spiritual leader, apologized on Monday after footage showed him asking a young boy to “suck my tongue” at a public event. “A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked his Holiness the Dalai Lama if he…



#tibetans #holinessdalailama #hisholiness #tibetan #twitter #nobel #tibet #beijing #dharamshala