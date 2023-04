A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family’s home, a prosecutor said Monday. A grand jury sitting in Newport News charged the boy’s 25-year-old mother with felony child…



#virginia #newportnews #commonwealth #howardgwynn #abbyzwerner #jamesellenson #ellenson #dailypress #chesapeakebay #gwynn