Shale Stocks Making Big Daily Gains Amid Exxon-Pioneer Reports

Shares in American shale producers ticked up almost across the board Monday after reports that Exxon was in informal talks for the potential acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources, whose stock jumped 8.5% on the day. Riding high on news that Exxon is shopping around for Permian assets, other…



#exxon #permian #pioneer #diamondbackenergyinc #devonenergycorp #delawarebasin #ninepointpartners #ericnuttall #bloombergpioneer #truistsecurities