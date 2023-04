Kim Kardashian is a reality star, entrepreneur and skincare mogul — and now she’s adding high-profile actress to her list. The SKIMS founder is joining Emma Roberts in FX’s American Horror Story for its 12th season, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the role she’ll take on was written…



#kimkardashian #emmaroberts #americanhorrorstory #hollywoodreporter #ahs #ryanmurphy #halleyfeiffer #newyorkcity #kardashian #2brokegirls