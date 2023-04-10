10 ways Tasers and stun guns can damage your body and brain, from twisted testicles to temporary memory loss
Published
Stun guns induce neuromuscular incapacitation, making it difficult to make any voluntary movement. Sascha Schuermann / Stringer / Getty Images Tasers, AKA stun guns, cause your muscles to seize up, which can make them sore for days after. Puncture wounds, cuts, and bruises are common injuries…
#aka #taser #louisville #kentucky #justicedepartment #tasers #jamesgiordano #startribune #x26 #amynguyen