It’s the latest flash point in the fight over abortion rights. Dueling decisions from federal judges over the FDA's approval of the drug mifepristone, one of the main medications used to provide abortions. The two decisions are the most significant abortion rulings since the U.S. Supreme Court…



#fda #ussupremecourt #roevwade #maryziegler #geoffbennett #districtofcolumbia #mary #atlantic #comstockact #democrats