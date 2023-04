French Alps Avalanche Kills Six On Easter Sunday So far, six skiers, two of whom were guides, were killed in a massive avalanche caught on video in the French Alps on Easter Sunday. Reuters reported the avalanche occurred in the afternoon at the Armancette glacier, near Mont Blanc in south-eastern…



#alpsavalanchekills #eastersunday #alps #montblanc #emmanuelcoquand #coquand #jeanlucmattel #contaminesmontjoie #freeview #skynews