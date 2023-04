‘Very Upset’ Gavi Close To Joining Chelsea On Free Transfer After FC Barcelona Star’s Agent Meeting: Reports

Chelsea have already met Gavi's agent with a view to snatching the youngster away from FC Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, AS has reported, and further contact is expected in the coming weeks that could see the "very upset" teenager agree to join the English club. The 18-year-old has a…



#chelsea #fc #catalans #ronaldkoeman #xavihernandez #spain #barca #laliga #ivandelapena #spanish