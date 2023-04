The leader of a U.S. congressional committee on China said on Monday he was concerned about electric carmaker Tesla Inc's dependency on China, a day after the company revealed plans to open a Megapack battery factory in Shanghai. Tesla announced the factory in a tweet on Sunday, and Chinese state…



#teslainc #megapack #shanghai #tesla #mikegallagher #communistparty #elonmusk #californianevada #beijing #apple