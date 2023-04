Insider sales are an excellent way to find stocks to short or signals to take profits, but they aren’t always the indicator they could be. While insiders are best positioned to know the company’s health, selling stock does not guarantee future performance. In some cases, insiders are paid with…



#altairengineering #altr #hcahealthcare #jbl #softwareandservices #yoy #cfo #coo #evp #svp