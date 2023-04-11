Robert Lewandowski: ‘I Hope I Can Play Together’ With Lionel Messi At FC Barcelona Next Season

Robert Lewandowski has given FC Barcelona's move for Lionel Messi his blessing, saying that he hopes the pair can play together at Camp Nou next season in quotes relayed by SPORT. Messi becomes a free agent on June 30 when his Paris Saint Germain contract expires, and Barca vice president Rafa…



